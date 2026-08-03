Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' to wrap this month?
What's the story
After multiple schedule changes and months of shooting, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is finally nearing the end of his film Love & War. The director will start the last leg of filming on Monday at Royal Palms in Goregaon. The final schedule is crucial as it must be completed by August 31, considering the busy schedules of lead actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.
Schedule crunch
Actors have other commitments post this drama
Kapoor's schedule is particularly tight as he is set to begin promoting Ramayana: Part 1 by mid-September.
A source close to the production told Mid-Day, "The delays have pushed Love & War further than originally planned. Everyone has blocked out August for this final leg; beginning September, the actors will move on to their next commitments."
Director's strategy
More on 'Love & War'
Bhansali has reportedly planned the final schedule of Love & War meticulously to ensure all three actors are available.
He will now shoot two war sequences and two songs.
The source added, "The war scenes will involve approximately 50 stunt performers and 300-500 junior artistes. The production team has allocated 10 dedicated rehearsal days to choreograph the combat and crowd movement."
The film is a love triangle featuring Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal, and will release on January 21, 2027.