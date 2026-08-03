Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' to wrap this month?

Bhansali has reportedly planned the final schedule of Love & War meticulously to ensure all three actors are available.

He will now shoot two war sequences and two songs.

The source added, "The war scenes will involve approximately 50 stunt performers and 300-500 junior artistes. The production team has allocated 10 dedicated rehearsal days to choreograph the combat and crowd movement."

The film is a love triangle featuring Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal, and will release on January 21, 2027.