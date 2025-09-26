'Love & War' to spotlight India's 1st supersonic fighter jet Entertainment Sep 26, 2025

The Indian Air Force has officially retired its iconic MiG-21 fighter jets, closing out nearly 60 years of service.

The final flights happened last month at Nal Air Force Station in Bikaner, marking the end of an era for a jet that shaped India's air power since 1963.

To honor this legacy, Bollywood's upcoming film "Love & War" is expected to play a key role in the story.