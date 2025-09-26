Next Article
'Love & War' to spotlight India's 1st supersonic fighter jet
Entertainment
The Indian Air Force has officially retired its iconic MiG-21 fighter jets, closing out nearly 60 years of service.
The final flights happened last month at Nal Air Force Station in Bikaner, marking the end of an era for a jet that shaped India's air power since 1963.
To honor this legacy, Bollywood's upcoming film "Love & War" is expected to play a key role in the story.
MiG-21's legacy and film's release date
The MiG-21 was India's first supersonic fighter and played a huge role in the 1965 and 1971 wars, though it also had a controversial safety record.
Now, with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal starring, "Love & War" will spotlight both the aircraft and its pilots.
The film lands in theaters March 20, 2026.