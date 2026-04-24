NCT's Lucas leaves SM Entertainment after Mark, Ten
What's the story
In a significant development, Lucas, a former member of K-Pop groups NCT and SuperM, has left SM Entertainment. The announcement was made on the fan communication platform Weverse on Friday. This comes after the recent departures of NCT127 member Mark Lee and WayV member Ten from the agency following their contract expiration. With this, he joins fellow NCT universe members Mark and Ten in leaving the agency this month alone.
Statement
'We will cherish every moment shared'
The statement read, "We would like to sincerely thank all fans for your continued love and support for Lucas." "We hereby inform you that the exclusive contract with Lucas has concluded as of April 24th." "We will cherish every moment shared, from the early trainee days to the various activities LUCAS took part in after his debut, and continue to support him as he begins this new chapter." "We kindly ask you to support LUCAS's new journey with encouragement."
Career progression
Lucas's journey with SM Entertainment
Lucas made his debut as a member of NCT's sub-unit NCT U in February 2018, with the lead single BOSS. He was also part of the groups SuperM and WayV. However, due to personal controversies, he left both teams and went solo in May 2023. Meanwhile, Mark decided to not only leave the agency but also NCT 127 and NCT DREAM. On the other hand, Ten continues to be a part of NCT U and WayV.