NCT's Lucas leaves SM Entertainment after Mark, Ten

Statement

'We will cherish every moment shared'

The statement read, "We would like to sincerely thank all fans for your continued love and support for Lucas." "We hereby inform you that the exclusive contract with Lucas has concluded as of April 24th." "We will cherish every moment shared, from the early trainee days to the various activities LUCAS took part in after his debut, and continue to support him as he begins this new chapter." "We kindly ask you to support LUCAS's new journey with encouragement."