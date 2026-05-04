Lucasfilm and Disney debut 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' sneak peek Entertainment May 04, 2026

Lucasfilm and Disney just released a near-four-minute sneak peek of The Mandalorian and Grogu ahead of its May 22, 2026, theater release.

The clip, now on Disney+, shows off a trimmed version of the movie's opening scene, which had previously been teased in part and later showcased at CinemaCon, with a Star Wars Day IMAX preview planned.