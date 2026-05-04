Lucasfilm and Disney debut 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' sneak peek
Entertainment
Lucasfilm and Disney just released a near-four-minute sneak peek of The Mandalorian and Grogu ahead of its May 22, 2026, theater release.
The clip, now on Disney+, shows off a trimmed version of the movie's opening scene, which had previously been teased in part and later showcased at CinemaCon, with a Star Wars Day IMAX preview planned.
Djarin and Grogu battle Imperial remnant
We see Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu battling Imperial Remnant forces on an icy planet, with Din taking out Snowtroopers, blowing up AT-AT walkers, and tracking down a familiar Warlord from season three.
There's also a cool moment with the INT-4 Interceptor turned escape pod before it gets destroyed.
Plus, Zeb Orellios returns flying a U-Wing.