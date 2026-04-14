'Lukkhe' arrives on Prime Video May 8, 2026, marking Tiwari's debut
Entertainment
Lukkhe, featuring Palak Tiwari and rapper King, is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 8, 2026.
This marks Tiwari's streaming debut, alongside a cast that includes Raashii Khanna, Lakshvir Singh Saran, and Shivankit Parihar.
The creators are promising a fast-paced story that mixes action with the energy of rap music.
'Lukkhe' explores Chandigarh rap rivalries
Set in Chandigarh, Lukkhe dives into the world of rap battles and street rivalries as two rappers, MC Badnaam and OG, face off in a story about revenge and redemption.
The show aims to blend intense drama with authentic hip-hop culture for both Indian and global audiences.