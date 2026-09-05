Netflix's 'Lust Stories 3' to premiere on September 18
What's the story
The third installment of Netflix's Lust Stories franchise, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj, is set to premiere on September 18. The anthology series explores love and desire through four unique narratives told by different filmmakers. The star-studded cast includes Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Radhikka Madan, among several others.
Twitter Post
Here is the quirky announcement
I won’t tell this to y’all but I am too excitedddd 🤭❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/7jQlq9MAXw— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 5, 2026
Diverse narratives
'Lust Stories' franchise continues to evolve
The third installment of Lust Stories continues the franchise's tradition of bringing together filmmakers with distinct voices.
Each story in this anthology delves into themes of love, desire, and vulnerability, offering a unique perspective on these complex emotions.
Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director-Original Films at Netflix India, said, "What gives Lust Stories its enduring appeal is its ability to reinvent itself."
Director's statement
Meet the makers behind this anthology
Kapoor Sheikh added, "Four of India's leading directors, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj bring four distinct perspectives."
Ronnie Screwvala, Producer at RSVP, also spoke about the franchise's evolution over the years.
He said, "With every edition Lust Stories has challenged conventions by bringing together exceptional filmmakers to tell deeply human stories."
New chapter
Screenplay and production details
The screenplay has been written by Rao, Tanaji Dasgupta, Avinash Sampath, Sumukhi Suresh, Batra, Sameeha Sabnis, Ashwathi Namboodiri, Nitesh Bhatia, and Bhardwaj.
Screwvala and Ashi Dua are the producers.
The original Lust Stories, released in 2018, was directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar.
In 2023, the franchise returned with Lust Stories 2, featuring directors R Balki, Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh.