'Won't go...': Manoj Muntashir thinks Jantar Mantar protesters are 'anti-nationals'
What's the story
Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has declined to join the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET UG paper leak row. Speaking to Times Now, he said in Hindi, "I won't go to Jantar Mantar because I won't feel good standing with the people who are representing this protest." However, he clarified that he is not defending the alleged leak and demanded accountability. "Even if a single life was claimed, then the entire system will have to be answerable."
Protest concerns
'Are they even talking about the NEET paper leak...'
Muntashir expressed concern that the ongoing protest has strayed from its initial focus and has been overtaken by people with whom he disagrees.
He said, "Are they even talking about the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar? I have been seeing the kind of speeches being given and the kind of people coming."
Allegations
Muntashir calls out 'anti-national' elements at protest
Muntashir alleged that those who had previously shouted "anti-India" slogans or questioned Kashmir's status in India were now part of the protest.
He said, "People who said slogans like 'Bharat tere tukde honge' and people who believe Kashmir is not a part of India are taking part in this protest, and with full responsibility I call them anti-nationals."
Controversy
Muntashir slammed Kunal Kamra for Ram joke
Muntashir also criticized comedian Kunal Kamra's comments during the protest.
He took issue with a joke about Lord Ram, saying, "Sita ke pati ka naam leke, Nita ke pati ka kaam kar rahe hai. Extremely derogatory."
This entire clip was shared as a promotional teaser for an interview set to air on Friday, but it quickly went viral online.
Previous controversy
Lyricist was under fire for 'Adipurush' dialogues
Muntashir had earlier faced severe criticism for his dialogues in the 2023 film Adipurush.
The film, directed by Om Raut, was heavily criticized for its use of colloquial language, especially a line by Lord Hanuman to Ravana's son: "Kapda tere baap ka... toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki."
Defending his writing then, Muntashir told Republic that it was a conscious creative decision.
Ongoing protest
NEET paper leak protest and Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike
The NEET paper leak protest has been in the spotlight since environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk joined an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on June 28.
He was later forcibly removed by police and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after a 21-day fast.
Wangchuk and thousands of students are demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, transparency in examinations and education reforms, and ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide over the NEET paper leak controversy.