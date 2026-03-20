Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Muntashir on vulgarity in contemporary film music

Veteran lyricists Gulzar , Javed Akhtar , Manoj Muntashir, and Swanand Kirkire have expressed their concerns over the increasing vulgarity in contemporary film music. The four artists have spoken out against the crassness of song lyrics today. Their statements come at a time when songs such as Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke and Badshah 's Tateeree have drawn immense backlash on social media.

Gulzar's view Gulzar's take on the issue Legendary writer Gulzar told Bollywood Hungama, "I am not too familiar with the writing style of today's lyrics. But we of the old school were very clear about certain aesthetics: no vulgarity, no double meanings, no denigration of any individual or community." "Times have changed, and the idea now seems to be to attract attention through any means, fair or unfair."

Akhtar's criticism Akhtar slams 'Sarke Chunar...' Akhtar directly slammed Sarke Chunar...., featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. He told the outlet, "I have read the words of Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the Kannada film KD: The Devil on social media. It is not just borderline porn; it has crossed all boundaries of decency by many miles." "I've been very particular about my lyrics from the start. In fact, I said no to Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as the title made me uncomfortable."

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Kirkire's perspective Kirkire feels 'sad' about the new trend Kirkire also shared his thoughts, saying, "I feel sad. This is not a moral stand, but the hyper-masculine trends emerging these days are worrisome. They tend to belittle the other gender." "I am not against eroticism. Poets in the past have handled it with great beauty and sensitivity."

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