'Sarke Chunar...' row reaches parliament: 'Freedom of speech must be...'  

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday announced that the controversial Bollywood song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke has been banned. Speaking in the Lok Sabha , he emphasized that freedom of expression is not absolute and must be exercised within "reasonable restrictions" that respect society and culture. The issue was raised by Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadouria, who sought clarification from the government regarding the controversial track.

Controversy details Controversy over 'Sarke Chunar...' The song, featuring actors Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, is from the upcoming Kannada movie KD: The Devil. It sparked a major row soon after its release online, with many viewers objecting to what they described as sexually explicit lyrics and provocative visuals. The Hindi version of the track was uploaded on YouTube earlier this week, but was later removed after the backlash intensified.

Availability Song still available in other languages Despite a ban on the song, Sarke Chunar remains available on YouTube in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil. The film is set to release on April 30 and will be dubbed in multiple languages. The song was originally written in Kannada by the film's director Prem. Lyricist Raqeeb Alam, credited with the Hindi version, distanced himself from the controversy, saying he merely translated original lyrics.

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