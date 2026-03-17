Nora Fatehi's 'Sarke Chunar...' lyricist denies writing vulgar lyrics

The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming film KD: The Devil has come under fire for its allegedly vulgar lyrics. The Hindi version of the track, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt , was released on Sunday but was taken down from YouTube just a day later due to public backlash. Now, the lyricist credited for the song has denied writing its controversial lyrics.

Lyricist's statement The controversial lyrics were written by the film's director Raqueeb Alam, the credited lyricist for Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, has denied writing the controversial lyrics. He told HT City, "I didn't write these lyrics, they were written by the film's director, Prem, in Kannada." "When I was asked to write all this, I refused, saying such songs won't work and will be censored too." "They told me to only literally translate the Kannada version and give it to them, they will set it to the song's meter."

Song's content Alam admitted the lyrics were double-meaning Alam admitted, "They tell you at the end that the entire song is about an alcohol bottle. But before that everything is so vulgar." "When I write good songs, people don't notice. I have written Chikri Chikri in Hindi for Ram Charan's upcoming film Peddi." "All the songs of Pushpa in Hindi were written by me. I am feeling humiliated myself because of Sarke Chunar."

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New version Makers are planning to release a clean version Alam added, "They called me on Monday night, and requested me to write a fresh version with clean lyrics." "I sent it to them on Tuesday morning, it was being recorded the same day. They are planning to release the song on Tuesday evening along with an apology note."

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