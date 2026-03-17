Nora Fatehi's 'Sarke Chunar...' song removed after NHRC notice 

The recently released song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the film KD: The Devil has landed in legal trouble. Advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) against the song, demanding its immediate ban and removal, per IANS. The complaint alleges that both the lyrics and visuals are obscene and potentially harmful, particularly for minors. At the time of writing, the song is no longer available on YouTube.

Legal escalation NHRC issues notice, criminal complaint filed The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also issued a notice over the alleged use of objectionable content in the song. A separate criminal complaint has been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell. The complaint names several key contributors, including lyricist Raqeeb Alam, director Prem, composer Arjun Janya, and singer Mangli.

Content concerns Song may attract legal provisions The complaint states that the song contains "highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions." It further argues that the picturization and dance sequences are provocative, contributing to a larger concern around public decency. The song may attract legal provisions under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

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Public backlash Armaan Malik's reaction to song The controversy intensified after singer Armaan Malik criticized the song on X, saying he was shocked to hear it. His comment added fuel to the fire of criticism around the track's lyrics. Many social media users echoed similar sentiments, questioning the quality of mainstream music. One user wrote, "Sad to see how normalized cheap and vulgar lyrics have become in mainstream songs."

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