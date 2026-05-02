'M*A*S*H' star Gwen Farrell dies at 94
What's the story
Gwen Farrell, the beloved actor best known for her role in the iconic series M*A*S*H, has passed away at the age of 94. The news was confirmed by her son, Keith Farrell, on Thursday, reported TMZ. She died of natural causes. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral and memorial costs.
Family statement
Family remembers her on GoFundMe page
Farrell's family paid tribute to her on GoFundMe, saying, "Gwen was so much more to her family. She was a grandmother, a guiding light, and a steady source of love and wisdom." "Her passing leaves a deep void in our hearts, one that cannot be filled." "We will miss her voice...her strength, and the quiet comfort she brought into our lives." "While we are heartbroken...we are also incredibly grateful for the life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind."
Career highlights
Looking at her career in Hollywood
Farrell, daughter of Fatburger founder Lovie Yancey, had a recurring role on M*A*S*H from 1972-1983. She appeared in 26 episodes of the show as various nurses. Her other credits include Starsky and Hutch and Billy Jack Goes to Washington. In 1980, Farrell made a career shift from acting to boxing, became a referee in California, and went on to break new ground in a male-dominated sport. She was also the first woman to referee a World Title fight.