'M*A*S*H' star Gwen Farrell dies at 94

Family statement

Family remembers her on GoFundMe page

Farrell's family paid tribute to her on GoFundMe, saying, "Gwen was so much more to her family. She was a grandmother, a guiding light, and a steady source of love and wisdom." "Her passing leaves a deep void in our hearts, one that cannot be filled." "We will miss her voice...her strength, and the quiet comfort she brought into our lives." "While we are heartbroken...we are also incredibly grateful for the life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind."