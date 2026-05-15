On Madhuri Dixit's birthday, 'Maa Behen' gets release date  

Netflix has unveiled the release date for its upcoming film Maa Behen, starring Madhuri Dixit , Triptii Dimri , and Dharna Durgaa in lead roles. The streamer made the announcement on Dixit's 59th birthday on Friday. The film will be released on June 4. Described as a "chaotic crime-comedy," Maa Behen follows a dysfunctional mother-daughter trio whose lives spiral into madness after they find a dead body in their kitchen.

Plot synopsis This is what happens in 'Maa Behen' Maa Behen follows Rekha, a mother trying to hold her fractured family together while raising her two daughters, Jaya and Sushma. As chaos ensues after they discover a dead body in their kitchen, the trio must navigate the strange situation while keeping their neighbors from finding out. The film mixes small-town quirks with family-oriented comedy and crime for a "wildly entertaining ride full of 'kaand.'"

Production details Meet the cast and crew of the film Maa Behen also features Ravi Kishan alongside the lead trio in pivotal roles, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Arunoday Singh, in supporting roles. The movie is directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Abundantia Entertainment in association with Opening Image Films. Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said in a statement that the film "is the kind of story that hooks you with its audacious premise and stays with you for its emotional truth."

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