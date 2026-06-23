'Maa Inti Bangaaram' box office collection

Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' records big drop; collection nears ₹50cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:29 am Jun 23, 202610:29 am

What's the story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has completed four days in theaters with a respectable total at the box office. After recording steady growth during its opening weekend, the film witnessed its first major decline on Monday. The family entertainer collected ₹4.1 crore net in India on its fourth day, according to Sacnilk. This marks a significant drop from Sunday when it earned ₹10.1 crore.