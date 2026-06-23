Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' records big drop; collection nears ₹50cr
What's the story
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has completed four days in theaters with a respectable total at the box office. After recording steady growth during its opening weekend, the film witnessed its first major decline on Monday. The family entertainer collected ₹4.1 crore net in India on its fourth day, according to Sacnilk. This marks a significant drop from Sunday when it earned ₹10.1 crore.
Box office performance
'Maa Inti Bangaaram' is nearing ₹35 crore in India
Despite the drop, Maa Inti Bangaaram has now amassed ₹27.2 crore in India net collections. The film's India gross collection currently stands at ₹31.44 crore. International markets contributed an additional ₹1 crore gross on Day 4, taking the film's overseas gross collection to ₹14.6 crore. This brings the worldwide gross collection of Maa Inti Bangaaram to a total of ₹46.04 crore after four days of release.
Language-wise breakdown
Film in numbers
Out of the ₹4.1 crore India net collection, the Telugu version contributed ₹3.9 crore while the Tamil version added ₹20 lakh. The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 33.82% on Monday. The attendance improved as the day progressed, with the Telugu version's night shows witnessing the highest occupancy at 40.54%. The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 17.22%.
Film details
Everything to know about film
Directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram is produced by Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. The film features an ensemble cast including Diganth Manchale, Gulshan Devaiah, Gautami, Sreemukhi, and Chaitanya Krishna alongside Prabhu. The action-family drama follows Swarna (Prabhu), a woman who tries to lead a peaceful life in a conservative household while hiding her violent past.