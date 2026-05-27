'Maa Inti Bangaaram' poster names Devaiah as Karuna opposite Prabhu
Entertainment
The buzz is real for Maa Inti Bangaaram! The latest poster introduces Gulshan Devaiah as "Karuna," joining Samantha in this much-awaited movie.
Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film is set to hit theaters worldwide on June 19, 2026.
Trailer reunites Prabhu with Reddy
The trailer, released May 25, shows Samantha throwing down in intense action scenes and dropping the line, "Do you know who I really am?" Fans are loving the gripping storyline.
Plus, with Samantha reuniting with director Reddy after earlier collaborations, expectations for this mass-family entertainer are sky-high.