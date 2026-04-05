'Maa Ka Sum' follows 19-year-old Agastya finding partner for Vinita Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

Amazon Prime Video's Maa Ka Sum follows Agastya, a 19-year-old math genius, as he tries to find the perfect partner for his single mom, Vinita, using logic and algorithms.

Starring Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja, the show blends family drama with a fresh look at relationships through both emotional and logical perspectives.