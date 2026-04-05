'Maa Ka Sum' follows 19-year-old Agastya finding partner for Vinita
Entertainment
Amazon Prime Video's Maa Ka Sum follows Agastya, a 19-year-old math genius, as he tries to find the perfect partner for his single mom, Vinita, using logic and algorithms.
Starring Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja, the show blends family drama with a fresh look at relationships through both emotional and logical perspectives.
Kharkongor directs 8-episode family drama
Directed by Nicholas Kharkongor and also featuring Angira Dhar and Ranveer Brar, this eight-episode series challenges traditional ideas about love and parenting.
Available in multiple languages, it dives into how family ties often defy logic, highlighting the importance of empathy and understanding when balancing tradition with modern life.