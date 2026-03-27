'Maa Ka Sum' trailer shows math prodigy aiding single mother
The trailer for Maa Ka Sum just dropped, and it's all about Agastya, a 19-year-old math prodigy who decides to use his genius to help his single mom Vinita find a partner.
Mona Singh stars as Vinita, with Mihir Ahuja playing her quirky son.
The show lands on Prime Video April 3.
Kharkongor directs warm mother son comedy
Directed by Nicholas Kharkongor and produced by Babita Ashiwal, Maa Ka Sum dives into the ups and downs of mother-son bonds with plenty of warmth and laughs.
The series uses Agastya's math skills as a fun metaphor for figuring out relationships.
As Nikhil Madhok from Prime Video puts it, the series is a refreshing take on these relationships.
If you're into heartfelt family stories with a twist (and maybe some clever equations), this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.