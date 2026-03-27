'Maa Ka Sum' trailer shows math prodigy aiding single mother

Kharkongor directs warm mother son comedy

Directed by Nicholas Kharkongor and produced by Babita Ashiwal, Maa Ka Sum dives into the ups and downs of mother-son bonds with plenty of warmth and laughs.

The series uses Agastya's math skills as a fun metaphor for figuring out relationships.

As Nikhil Madhok from Prime Video puts it, the series is a refreshing take on these relationships.

If you're into heartfelt family stories with a twist (and maybe some clever equations), this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.