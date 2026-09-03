'Maakaali' begins filming in Vellore with Ameer and Anilkumar
Entertainment
Maakaali, a new family drama starring Ameer and Anishma Anilkumar as father and daughter, just started filming in Vellore.
Directed by first-timer SB Aravinth and produced by Mari Selvaraj, the movie explores a heartfelt father-daughter relationship while shining a light on working-class struggles.
Swasika joins as the mother, promising some emotional depth.
Aravinth cites 'Bison' link, Prabhakaran score
Aravinth picked Ameer for the lead after their work together on Bison, saying he was the first actor who came to my mind when I wrote the role.
Anishma was cast for her ability to bring innocence to her 20-year-old character, while Swasika's role is a powerful supportive role.
The soundtrack comes from Justin Prabhakaran.