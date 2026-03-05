'Maamla Legal Hai': Ravi Kishan's legal comedy returns in April 

The much-loved show Maamla Legal Hai, starring Ravi Kishan , is returning for a second season. The release date was confirmed by the makers through a signature clip featuring the cast members on Thursday. The new season will premiere on April 3, 2026. It promises to deliver more of the same chaos and eccentric legal battles that made the first season so popular.

Cast details What to expect from the new season The second season of Maamla Legal Hai will see the return of the beloved squad of lawyers. The show promises sharper humor while staying true to the everyday madness that made it a hit with audiences. The series is produced by Posham Pa Pictures under showrunner Sameer Saxena and director Rahul Pandey.

Actor's anticipation Kishan on his character Tyagi Kishan expressed his excitement for the new season, saying, "I can't believe I am saying this, but I am looking forward to going to court!" He added that in this season, his character Tyagi is eager to prove himself as a judge. "Yahaan har maamla serious hota hai par tareeka bilkul hatke (Here every case is serious but the approach is completely unconventional)."

