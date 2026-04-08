Maaran's 'Arasan' paused after dispute between STR and Ganesh
Vetri Maaran's Arasan has hit pause after a dispute between lead actor Silambarasan TR (STR) and producer Ishari K Ganesh.
Even though the court sided with STR, the film workers' union FEFSI reportedly withdrew its cooperation from Simbu's ongoing projects until the matter is resolved.
The drama started when Ganesh paid STR a hefty advance in 2022, but filming stalled due to delays linked to the actor.
Rajhendherr questions shoot stoppage despite court
STR's father, T Rajhendherr, publicly questioned why the shoot was stopped despite the court ruling. He urged groups like Nadigar Sangam and FEFSI to be fair,
Even after a court has delivered a judgment, they are showing that they can stop an ongoing film shoot. I want to ask if this is justified?
Meanwhile, Arasan , so fans will have to wait a bit longer for this one.