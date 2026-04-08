Maaran's 'Arasan' paused after dispute between STR and Ganesh

Rajhendherr questions shoot stoppage despite court

STR's father, T Rajhendherr, publicly questioned why the shoot was stopped despite the court ruling. He urged groups like Nadigar Sangam and FEFSI to be fair,

Even after a court has delivered a judgment, they are showing that they can stop an ongoing film shoot. I want to ask if this is justified?

Meanwhile, Arasan , so fans will have to wait a bit longer for this one.