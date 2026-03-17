'Maatrubhumi': 'Chand Dekh Lena' teaser showcases ache of separation
Salman Khan Films just released the teaser for Chand Dekh Lena, the third song from their upcoming film Maatrubhumi.
The track spotlights Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh as a couple navigating love and distance during wartime.
It follows two earlier songs: Maatrubhumi's title track and Main Hoon.
Teaser captures Singh's character's wait for Khan
The teaser centers on Singh's character, waiting for her husband, an army officer stationed at the border.
Through emotional visuals, it captures the ache of separation and the quiet strength that comes with loving someone in uniform.
More about the film and its release date
Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China.
Alongside Khan, the cast includes Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, and Vipin Bhardwaj.
With music by Himesh Reshammiya, its release date is no longer confirmed.