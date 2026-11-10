'Maatrubhumi' trailer out: Salman Khan's film narrates Galwan clash
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to return to the big screen with Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The film has been in the news for months over its plot, its original title Battle of Galwan, and repeated release delays. It is inspired by one of the most challenging chapters in recent Indian military history, the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. After much anticipation, the makers have finally released an action-packed trailer.
Trailer highlights
Trailer showcases family life, army life
The trailer of Maatrubhumi opens with the patriotic track Saare Jahan Se Accha, followed by Khan's entry as an Indian Army soldier.
He portrays a member of the Pahadi Bihar Tiger Battalion, who is equally devoted to his country and family.
Chitrangda Singh plays his wife, and the trailer also gives glimpses of their family life, including moments with their two children.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Aaj release karoon ya kal ?— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November
aaj
Jo kal kare so aaj kar, Jo
kare so ab.Enjoy the trailer….. #MaatrubhumiTrailer outnow @IChitrangda@LakhiaApoorva#ZeynShaw#AbhishrriSen@JasonThamIndia@TheAnkurBhatia#HarshilShah#HeeraSohal#VipinBhardwaj@TanyaDesai4#HimeshReshammiya… pic.twitter.com/kkeC4oVApb 10, 2026
Film's focus
Film based on real incident of the Galwan Valley clash
The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is inspired by the June 15, 2020, confrontation between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh.
The clash killed 20 Indian Army personnel, including Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu (played by Khan).
The incident marked a significant escalation in tensions between India and China.
Release date
Release date, other details
Despite several delays, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is finally set to hit the theaters on December 4.
The film also stars Mukesh Rishi, Anoop Bikram Shahi, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Abhishree Sen, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Vipin Bhardwaj.
The film is set to clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.