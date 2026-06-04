'Made in India: A Titan Story' 6 episode series praised
Entertainment
Made in India: A Titan Story, which dropped on June 3, is getting tons of love from viewers and critics alike.
The six-episode series follows Titan's journey, with Naseeruddin Shah as J.R.D. Tata and Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai.
It stands out for its rich storytelling and fresh take on how iconic brands are built.
Grewal's series captures 1980s India
Directed by Robbie Grewal, the show dives into Titan's early days in pre-liberalized India, mixing corporate ambition with real human emotion.
The authentic 1980s vibe, from boardrooms to factory floors, makes it feel genuine.
With top ratings among recent digital releases, it's being praised for its depth and for highlighting Titan's lasting connection to Indian culture.