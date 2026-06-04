'Made in India: A Titan Story' 6 episode series praised Entertainment Jun 04, 2026

Made in India: A Titan Story, which dropped on June 3, is getting tons of love from viewers and critics alike.

The six-episode series follows Titan's journey, with Naseeruddin Shah as J.R.D. Tata and Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai.

It stands out for its rich storytelling and fresh take on how iconic brands are built.