'Doula': Madeleine Arthur, Dianne Doan set to headline horror film
What's the story
Madeleine Arthur (Devil in Ohio) and Dianne Doan (Warrior) will lead the upcoming psychological horror film Doula, reported Deadline. Penned and helmed by Goldie Jones, the movie is inspired by true events. The story follows a doula (Doan) who gets trapped in a sadistic game with her pregnant client (Arthur) at a remote mountain cabin during a difficult delivery.
Production details
The film will be shot in Winnipeg, Manitoba
The principal photography for Doula is set to begin on Thursday in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The film is being supported by the Manitoba Film and Music tax incentive.
James J Yi will produce the movie along with Judd Tilyard, Alice Teufack, and Verity Fiction.
Andrea Chung will executive-produce alongside Carvel Rock Pictures and Kristine Estorninos.
Other projects
Past projects of Arthur and Doan
Arthur, 29, has had many memorable roles, including playing Christine in To All the Boys franchise, Mae in Devil in Ohio, and Lavinia Gardner in Color Out of Space.
On the other hand, Doan, 36, had her breakout role in Disney's Descendants as Lonnie. She went on to feature in Reunion and Better Half.