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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Doula': Madeleine Arthur, Dianne Doan set to headline horror film
'Doula': Madeleine Arthur, Dianne Doan set to headline horror film
'Doula' is inspired by true events

'Doula': Madeleine Arthur, Dianne Doan set to headline horror film

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 30, 2026
05:44 pm
What's the story

Madeleine Arthur (Devil in Ohio) and Dianne Doan (Warrior) will lead the upcoming psychological horror film Doula, reported Deadline. Penned and helmed by Goldie Jones, the movie is inspired by true events. The story follows a doula (Doan) who gets trapped in a sadistic game with her pregnant client (Arthur) at a remote mountain cabin during a difficult delivery.

Production details

The film will be shot in Winnipeg, Manitoba

The principal photography for Doula is set to begin on Thursday in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The film is being supported by the Manitoba Film and Music tax incentive.

James J Yi will produce the movie along with Judd Tilyard, Alice Teufack, and Verity Fiction.

Andrea Chung will executive-produce alongside Carvel Rock Pictures and Kristine Estorninos.

Other projects

Past projects of Arthur and Doan

Arthur, 29, has had many memorable roles, including playing Christine in To All the Boys franchise, Mae in Devil in Ohio, and Lavinia Gardner in Color Out of Space.

On the other hand, Doan, 36, had her breakout role in Disney's Descendants as Lonnie. She went on to feature in Reunion and Better Half.

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