Madeleine White and Andrew Fedyk welcome 1st child Juliette July

Madeleine White thanks NICU on Instagram

White posted on Instagram to announce Juliette's arrival, thanking the medical team and neonatal intensive care unit staff for their support.

She called her newborn brave, strong, and beautiful, sharing a heartfelt video from the hospital where she looked both excited and a little nervous about parenthood.

Throughout her pregnancy, White shared specific updates online, from having a smaller bump (which her doctor said was due to her height) to celebrating milestones with ultrasound pictures and baby clothes.