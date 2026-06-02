Madeleine White and Andrew Fedyk welcome 1st child Juliette July
Madeleine White, the popular social-media influencer, and her husband, Andrew Fedyk, just welcomed their first child, a daughter named Juliette July Fedyk.
Born on June 1 at only 33 weeks, Juliette weighed in at 1.81kg and measured 17.2-inch.
The couple had shared their pregnancy news back in January, and now they're officially parents.
Madeleine White thanks NICU on Instagram
White posted on Instagram to announce Juliette's arrival, thanking the medical team and neonatal intensive care unit staff for their support.
She called her newborn brave, strong, and beautiful, sharing a heartfelt video from the hospital where she looked both excited and a little nervous about parenthood.
Throughout her pregnancy, White shared specific updates online, from having a smaller bump (which her doctor said was due to her height) to celebrating milestones with ultrasound pictures and baby clothes.