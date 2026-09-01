'Madgaon Express 2' on track, shoot may begin in February
What's the story
The much-loved trio from the surprise hit film Madgaon Express is all set for another adventure. Kunal Kemmu will start working on Madgaon Express 2, the sequel to his directorial debut in 2024. The film will reportedly see Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary reprising their roles. According to a Mid-Day report, the sequel is currently in pre-production and may go on floors around February or March 2027.
Production details
Script for sequel locked a month ago
Kemmu, who wrote and directed the first film, has also written the script for this sequel. He reportedly locked the screenplay about a month ago.
A source told Mid-Day, "The three actors are keen about returning to their much-loved characters. If things go as planned, the film will go on floors around February or March 2027."
Sequel focus
Kemmu will explore existing world in sequel
For the sequel, Kemmu is reportedly keen on exploring the existing world and not just repeating the situations from the first film.
The story will once again keep the three friends at its center.
"Kunal sees the sequel as a natural extension of the friendship and adventures of the trio," added a source.
Upcoming project
Meanwhile, Kemmu's 'Vibe' is releasing on September 18
Before Madgaon Express 2 goes into production, Kemmu will be seen in Vibe, another major project in his career.
The film also stars Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava alongside Kemmu, who has also directed the project.
Vibe is set to release on September 18.