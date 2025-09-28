'Madharaasi': When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan's drama on OTT

Film's theme

'Madharaasi' tells story of an engineer suffering from Fregoli delusion

Madharaasi tells the story of an engineer named Raghu who suffers from Fregoli delusion and is recruited by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to stop gun smuggling into Tamil Nadu. Per Cleveland Clinic, "Fregoli syndrome is the belief that a stranger or acquaintance is someone you know in disguise. Fregoli syndrome causes paranoia, anxiety and agitation." Despite mixed reviews, it has reportedly grossed over ₹97.69 crore worldwide, making it Sivakarthikeyan's fourth-highest earner after Amaran, Don, and Doctor.