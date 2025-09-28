'Madharaasi': When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan's drama on OTT
What's the story
The Tamil action thriller Madharaasi, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, is set for its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video on October 1. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Directed by AR Murugadoss, it features a star-studded cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, and Vidyut Jammwal, among others.
Film's theme
'Madharaasi' tells story of an engineer suffering from Fregoli delusion
Madharaasi tells the story of an engineer named Raghu who suffers from Fregoli delusion and is recruited by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to stop gun smuggling into Tamil Nadu. Per Cleveland Clinic, "Fregoli syndrome is the belief that a stranger or acquaintance is someone you know in disguise. Fregoli syndrome causes paranoia, anxiety and agitation." Despite mixed reviews, it has reportedly grossed over ₹97.69 crore worldwide, making it Sivakarthikeyan's fourth-highest earner after Amaran, Don, and Doctor.
Director's statement
Murugadoss, Sivakarthikeyan on film
Speaking about the film, Murugadoss said, "With Madharaasi, I wanted to explore the fascinating intersection of the human mind and the world of high-stakes action." "Raghu's journey is at once emotional and thrilling...his disorder becoming both his greatest vulnerability and his most unexpected strength." Sivakarthikeyan added, "Madharaasi is unlike anything I've attempted before. Playing Raghu...was both a challenge and a revelation."