Mahesh Manjrekar's ex-wife, costume designer Deepa dies; son pens tribute
Deepa Mehta, the first wife of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar and a renowned costume designer, has passed away. The news was confirmed by their son, Satya Manjrekar, through a social media post. "I miss you mumma," he wrote alongside a smiling picture of his mother. The cause of her death is yet to be revealed. May she rest in peace.
Career and family
Their marriage ended in divorce in 1995
Mehta, who ran a popular saree brand called Queen of Hearts, was married to Manjrekar in 1987. The couple, who had known each other since college, welcomed two children together: a daughter, Ashwami Manjrekar and a son, Satya. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 1995, with the children reportedly choosing to live with their father.
Second marriage
Manjrekar later married Medha
After his divorce from Mehta, Manjrekar married actor Medha Manjrekar. The couple has a daughter, Saiee Manjrekar, who made her Bollywood debut with her father in Dabangg 3. She also starred in Major and Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. Manjrekar's stepdaughter, Gauri Ingawale, is also an actor known for films like Panghrun, Hi Anokhi Gath, and De Dhakka 2.