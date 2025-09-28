They got married in 1987, divorced in 1995

Mahesh Manjrekar's ex-wife, costume designer Deepa dies; son pens tribute

By Isha Sharma 05:04 pm Sep 28, 202505:04 pm

What's the story

Deepa Mehta, the first wife of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar and a renowned costume designer, has passed away. The news was confirmed by their son, Satya Manjrekar, through a social media post. "I miss you mumma," he wrote alongside a smiling picture of his mother. The cause of her death is yet to be revealed. May she rest in peace.