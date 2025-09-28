Next Article
Sivakarthikeyan's 'Madharaasi' heads to OTT: Where to watch
Entertainment
Sivakarthikeyan's action-packed thriller "Madharaasi," directed by AR Murugadoss, lands on Prime Video starting October 1—just weeks after its theatrical debut.
The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
If you're using OTTplay Premium, you'll need to upgrade your plan with Prime Video to catch it.
Cast and crew of the film
The story centers on Raghu, an engineer with Fregoli Delusion who joins the NIA to take down gun smugglers in Tamil Nadu.
Alongside Sivakarthikeyan, the cast features Rukmini Vasanth, Shabeer Kallarakal, Biju Menon, Vidyut Jammwal and Vikranth.
With music by Anirudh Ravichander and some seriously intense action scenes, this marks the first-ever team-up between Sivakarthikeyan and director Murugadoss.