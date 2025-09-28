Sivakarthikeyan's 'Madharaasi' heads to OTT: Where to watch

Cast and crew of the film

The story centers on Raghu, an engineer with Fregoli Delusion who joins the NIA to take down gun smugglers in Tamil Nadu.

Alongside Sivakarthikeyan, the cast features Rukmini Vasanth, Shabeer Kallarakal, Biju Menon, Vidyut Jammwal and Vikranth.

With music by Anirudh Ravichander and some seriously intense action scenes, this marks the first-ever team-up between Sivakarthikeyan and director Murugadoss.