Chiranjeevi celebrates Ram Charan's 18 years in industry, pens note

Emotional message

'As a father I always feel proud to see you'

Chiranjeevi wrote, "The moment I saw you as a hero on screen...as a father, I can never forget it." "Your discipline, hard work, determination, humility, and dedication have made you stand out even more uniquely in the industry." "As a father, I always feel proud seeing you..with the love of Telugu audiences and the grace of God, I wish that you will scale many more peaks."