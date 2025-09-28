Chiranjeevi celebrates Ram Charan's 18 years in industry, pens note
What's the story
Telugu cinema superstar Ram Charan recently celebrated his 18th year in the industry. To commemorate this milestone, his father and fellow actor Chiranjeevi shared a heartfelt message on social media. In his post, he expressed immense happiness that Charan's journey, which began with Chirutha in 2007, "has today firmly established itself in the hearts of millions of fans."
Emotional message
'As a father I always feel proud to see you'
Chiranjeevi wrote, "The moment I saw you as a hero on screen...as a father, I can never forget it." "Your discipline, hard work, determination, humility, and dedication have made you stand out even more uniquely in the industry." "As a father, I always feel proud seeing you..with the love of Telugu audiences and the grace of God, I wish that you will scale many more peaks."
Twitter Post
Here's the post
చరణ్ బాబు,— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 28, 2025
18 ఏళ్ల క్రితం ‘చిరుత’తో మొదలైన నీ సినీ ప్రయాణం, నేడు కోట్లాది అభిమానుల హృదయాల్లో చిరస్థాయిగా నిలిచినందుకు ఎంతగానో సంతోషిస్తున్నాను.
నిన్ను తెరపై హీరోగా చూసిన ఆ క్షణం.. నాన్నగా నేను ఎప్పటికీ మరచిపోలేను. నీ క్రమశిక్షణ, కృషి, పట్టుదల, వినయం, అంకితభావం నిన్ను… https://t.co/ovp9cINzfq
Career milestone
'Peddi' new poster out on Charan's special day
On this special day, the makers of Charan's upcoming film Peddi released a new poster featuring him. The poster shows Charan standing on railway tracks with a beard, wearing a patterned shirt and black pants. The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and will be released on March 26, 2026. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role and has generated excitement among fans online.