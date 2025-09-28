'Thamma': First song teaser hints at love, heartbreak Entertainment Sep 28, 2025

The first song from Thamma, "Tum Mere Na Huye," just dropped its teaser, hinting at a mix of love and heartbreak between Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's characters.

The full track arrives September 29, setting the mood for this unique horror-comedy from Maddock Films.