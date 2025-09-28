Next Article
'Thamma': First song teaser hints at love, heartbreak
Entertainment
The first song from Thamma, "Tum Mere Na Huye," just dropped its teaser, hinting at a mix of love and heartbreak between Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's characters.
The full track arrives September 29, setting the mood for this unique horror-comedy from Maddock Films.
More about film and its cast
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma blends mystery and supernatural twists—Ayushmann plays Alok, who suddenly develops vampire-like teeth, while Rashmika is Tadaka, a Betaal caught between worlds.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal also join the cast.
Mark your calendars: the film hits theaters October 21, 2025.