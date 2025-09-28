'Idli Kadai': When and where to watch Dhanush's Tamil film

Dhanush's new Tamil film, Idli Kadai, lands in theaters worldwide on October 1, 2024. Written and directed by Dhanush himself, the story follows Murugan as he returns home to run his family's idli shop, facing off with tradition and generational clashes. Co-produced by Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures, this one promises a heartfelt take on family ties.

Exclusive theatrical release; no OTT updates yet Idli Kadai is getting an exclusive theatrical release—no word yet on streaming or digital platforms.

The trailer teases Murugan's struggle to balance old-school values with modern challenges at the idli shop.

Meet the cast and crew of 'Idli Kadai' The film stars Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay (as rival Ashwin), Sathyaraj, Shalini Pandey, and others.

It was shot primarily in Theni district and Pollachi, with additional schedules in Chennai and a song sequence in Thailand, from September 2024 to April 2025.

The music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.