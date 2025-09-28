'120 Bahadur' teaser: Lata Mangeshkar's song adds soul to it Entertainment Sep 28, 2025

The new teaser for "120 Bahadur" just dropped, and it's hitting all the right notes—literally.

Released on Lata Mangeshkar's birth anniversary, it features her iconic song "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon," adding a moving touch to scenes from the 1962 India-China war.

Farhan Akhtar's voice-over highlights the courage and legacy of soldiers who stood strong for their country.