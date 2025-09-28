Next Article
'120 Bahadur' teaser: Lata Mangeshkar's song adds soul to it
Entertainment
The new teaser for "120 Bahadur" just dropped, and it's hitting all the right notes—literally.
Released on Lata Mangeshkar's birth anniversary, it features her iconic song "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon," adding a moving touch to scenes from the 1962 India-China war.
Farhan Akhtar's voice-over highlights the courage and legacy of soldiers who stood strong for their country.
Know more about film and its team
Set in Ladakh, the film tells the true story of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and Charlie Company during the Battle of Rezang La.
Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Amit Chandrra, "120 Bahadur" is all about honoring extraordinary bravery.
Mark your calendars—the film arrives in theaters on November 21, 2025.