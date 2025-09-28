Next Article
'The Housemaid': Sydney Sweeney starrer arrives in December 2025
Entertainment
Sydney Sweeney is set to star in The Housemaid, a psychological thriller adapted from Freida McFadden's bestselling novel.
Directed by Paul Feig, the film arrives December 19, 2025.
Sweeney plays Millie, who becomes a live-in maid for the wealthy Winchester family—only to find herself caught in some pretty twisted mind games led by Nina and Andrew Winchester (Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar).
Director Paul Feig switches things up here
Known for his comedies, Feig is switching things up with suspenseful, stylized storytelling here.
The Housemaid dives deep into power struggles and manipulation—think Park Chan-wook's The Handmaiden vibes.
With its viral BookTok roots and a strong cast, this one's shaping up to be a big deal for movie fans in 2025.