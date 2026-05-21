Madhavan unveils biopic 'G.D.N.' about Naidu's technological legacy in India

'G.D.N.' to release in 5 languages

The newly released poster shows Madhavan as Naidu in a powerful crowd scene, with the tagline: "Feared by the British... Forgotten by his countrymen," highlighting how big his legacy was, and how easily it's been overlooked.

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and produced by Varghese Moolan Pictures in association with Tricolour Films, G.D.N. will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi so audiences across India can catch this story.