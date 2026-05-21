Madhavan unveils biopic 'G.D.N.' about Naidu's technological legacy in India
Entertainment
R Madhavan just announced his new biopic, G.D.N., about Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, aka the "Edison of India" for his game-changing innovations.
The film drops worldwide on July 17, 2026, and promises to spotlight Naidu's inspiring journey and impact on technology in India.
'G.D.N.' to release in 5 languages
The newly released poster shows Madhavan as Naidu in a powerful crowd scene, with the tagline: "Feared by the British... Forgotten by his countrymen," highlighting how big his legacy was, and how easily it's been overlooked.
Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and produced by Varghese Moolan Pictures in association with Tricolour Films, G.D.N. will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi so audiences across India can catch this story.