'Aaj Ki Raat' singer Madhubanti Bagchi announces debut India tour
What's the story
Playback singer-composer Madhubanti Bagchi, known for her chart-topping hits like Aaj Ki Raat (Stree 2), Uyi Amma (Azaad), Shararat, and Ramba Ho (Dhurandhar), has announced her debut India tour. Titled This Is Who We Are, the tour will cover multiple cities including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Sambhajinagar, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai from November 2026 to February 2027.
Tour details
What to expect in Bagchi's live setlist
The two-hour live setlist will feature a mix of popular tracks and lesser-known gems, including Nazariya Ki Maari (Heeramandi), Peelings (Pushpa 2: The Rule - Hindi), Barbaadiyan (Shiddat), and Ishq Hai (Mismatched).
Bagchi has promised a "strict, 100% authentic 'no lip-sync' live guarantee backed by a massive orchestral band."
She told Variety India, "Performing live is where music truly comes alive for me... I've waited a long time to look my fans in the eye and share this energy."
Tour significance
Bagchi's tour will kick off in Hyderabad
Abhinav Kumar Upadhyay, Managing Director of Perfect Harmony Productions, the tour organizer, said Bagchi represents a "rare, generational shift in the live music landscape."
He added, "Her ability to anchor a massive commercial production while maintaining the soul of classical fusion is exactly what live audiences have been craving."
The tour kicks off on Nov. 14 in Hyderabad, and the last announced date is Feb. 13 in Mumbai.
Accessibility
Special student category passes available at ₹499
Bagchi has ensured that her debut tour will be accessible to everyone. There will be no VIP seating, so every attendee can enjoy "an equal experience."
Special student category passes are available starting at an affordable ₹499.
The tour is also set to visit Indore, Lucknow/Varanasi, Jaipur, Patna, Guwahati, and Bhubaneswar, with dates yet to be announced.