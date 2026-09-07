'Aaj Ki Raat' singer Madhubanti Bagchi announces debut India tour

The two-hour live setlist will feature a mix of popular tracks and lesser-known gems, including Nazariya Ki Maari (Heeramandi), Peelings (Pushpa 2: The Rule - Hindi), Barbaadiyan (Shiddat), and Ishq Hai (Mismatched).

Bagchi has promised a "strict, 100% authentic 'no lip-sync' live guarantee backed by a massive orchestral band."

She told Variety India, "Performing live is where music truly comes alive for me... I've waited a long time to look my fans in the eye and share this energy."