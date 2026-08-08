Madhuri Dixit to host 'Kaun Banega Crorepati's Marathi version
What's the story
Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit has been finalized as the host of the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, according to IANS. This will be her first association with the popular quiz-based reality show franchise. The show is called Kon Honaar Crorepati in Marathi, and it debuted in 2013.
Host selection
Promo introducing Dixit will be unveiled on August 10
A source told IANS, "Madhuri Dixit has been finalized as the host of KBC Marathi."
"The promo shoot has already been completed and the first official promo introducing her as the host will be unveiled during the premiere of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 on August 10, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan."
The source revealed that makers chose Dixit for her immense popularity among Marathi audiences.
Film debut
Meanwhile, Dixit's Marathi film debut happened in 2018
While this is her first stint as the host of Kon Honaar Crorepati, Dixit has previously worked in Marathi cinema with the 2018 film Bucket List.
This film marked her Marathi film debut.
Meanwhile, the show has previously been hosted by Sachin Khedekar, Swapnil Joshi, and filmmaker Nagraj Manjule.