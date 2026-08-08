Madhuri Dixit to host 'Kaun Banega Crorepati's Marathi version

A source told IANS, "Madhuri Dixit has been finalized as the host of KBC Marathi."

"The promo shoot has already been completed and the first official promo introducing her as the host will be unveiled during the premiere of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 on August 10, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan."

The source revealed that makers chose Dixit for her immense popularity among Marathi audiences.