Madison Square Garden is being prepped for Swift Kelce wedding
Madison Square Garden is getting a major makeover as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gear up for their big day.
Vendors have been dropping off everything from chairs to spotlights, and even forklifts are in action.
Businesses are keeping things low-key by covering up their logos, but the buzz is hard to miss.
Swift Kelce wedding features Nicks McGraw
The city is closing streets around MSG from July 2-4, with a giant tent ready for nearly 1,000 guests. The wedding is expected to take place over the July 3 weekend, featuring live sets from Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw.
Star planner Mark Seed is running the show, including a more intimate rehearsal dinner for 100 close friends.
The wedding is expected to feature guests such as Adrien Brody, Zoe Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, and the Haim sisters.
Fun fact: Swift and Kelce got engaged last August after dating for two years!