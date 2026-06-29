Madison Square Garden is being prepped for Swift Kelce wedding

Swift Kelce wedding features Nicks McGraw

The city is closing streets around MSG from July 2-4, with a giant tent ready for nearly 1,000 guests. The wedding is expected to take place over the July 3 weekend, featuring live sets from Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw.

Star planner Mark Seed is running the show, including a more intimate rehearsal dinner for 100 close friends.

The wedding is expected to feature guests such as Adrien Brody, Zoe Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, and the Haim sisters.

Fun fact: Swift and Kelce got engaged last August after dating for two years!