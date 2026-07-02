Madonna heals relationship with daughter in 'Confessions II'

Family ties

'The Test' features daughter Leon

The Test features Leon and explores their complicated mother-daughter relationship. The song comes after years of public tension between the two. In 2021, Leon, Madonna's oldest child, had called her mother a "control freak." However, in Confessions II, Madonna seems to acknowledge this friction and expresses her desire for Leon to be free. Interestingly, the 29-year-old model had approached her superstar mom to work on this song together, and the duo found a kind of healing in it.