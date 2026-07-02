Madonna heals relationship with daughter in 'Confessions II'
What's the story
Madonna is all set to release her latest album, Confessions II, after a seven-year hiatus, on Friday. The album is a raw and emotional reflection of the pop icon's life experiences over the past few years. It touches on themes such as mortality, familial relationships, and personal struggles. Notably, it includes tributes to her late brother Christopher Ciccone and features a collaboration with her daughter Lourdes Leon.
Emotional tribute
'Fragile' is a heartfelt tribute to her late brother
The album's standout track, Fragile, is a heartfelt tribute to Ciccone, who passed away in 2024. The song reflects their complicated relationship and Madonna's struggle to articulate her feelings about him. She reportedly sings, "We shared a name, a home / We shared a fragile bond / Now you're gone." The two had reconciled only recently before his death after years of estrangement.
Family ties
'The Test' features daughter Leon
The Test features Leon and explores their complicated mother-daughter relationship. The song comes after years of public tension between the two. In 2021, Leon, Madonna's oldest child, had called her mother a "control freak." However, in Confessions II, Madonna seems to acknowledge this friction and expresses her desire for Leon to be free. Interestingly, the 29-year-old model had approached her superstar mom to work on this song together, and the duo found a kind of healing in it.
Personal reflections
'Bizarre' seems to reference ex-husband Sean Penn
The track Bizarre seems to reference her first husband, actor Sean Penn. The song's lyrics hint at their tumultuous relationship and Penn's feelings of being "threatened" by her. She also references a car she gave him as a wedding gift. The track appears to nod to their shared history.
Musical exploration
The album is a journey through Madonna's life and career
Musically, Confessions II is a journey through Madonna's life. The album opens with the euphoric track I Feel So Free, setting the tone for a night out. The pace gradually slows down as the album progresses, reflecting a more introspective mood. The final third of the album includes the lo-fi offering L.E.S Girl, which serves as a fitting conclusion to this personal exploration of her life. Currently, Love Sensation, Bring Your Love, and I Feel So Free are out.