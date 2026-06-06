Madonna's 'Confessions II' to release on YouTube soon

Album promotion

Everything we know about 'Confessions'

Madonna is currently promoting Confessions II (album), which will be released on July 3 via Warner Records. In April, she released the first single from this album, I Feel So Free. She also surprised fans with a performance during Carpenter's Coachella headlining set on Weekend Two, where they debuted their new duet, Bring Your Love. Most recently, she performed three songs from both Confessions on a Dance Floor and its upcoming sequel at Times Square in New York City.