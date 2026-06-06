Madonna's 'Confessions II' to release on YouTube soon
What's the story
Madonna has announced the release of her film Confessions II - The Film on YouTube on June 8. The world premiere took place on Friday night at New York City's Beacon Theatre as part of the Tribeca Film Festival. Directed by David Toro and Solomon Chase (Torso), the film features guest appearances from several celebrities, including Arca, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kate Moss, and Julia Garner.
Film details
This is how the film has been described
The festival website describes Confessions II as an "ambitious visual work exceeding 10 minutes, built around the first six tracks of Madonna's forthcoming album, including I Feel So Free and Bring Your Love with Sabrina Carpenter." The film is described as a continuous piece that weaves together interconnected music-driven sequences into an immersive cinematic experience.
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
CONFESSIONS II THE FILM has arrived.— Madonna (@Madonna) June 5, 2026
June 8th, 11am EST only on @YouTube
See you tonight @Tribeca !@dolcegabbanahttps://t.co/32jF4KIBvgpic.twitter.com/cQpPN9gKIs
Album promotion
Everything we know about 'Confessions'
Madonna is currently promoting Confessions II (album), which will be released on July 3 via Warner Records. In April, she released the first single from this album, I Feel So Free. She also surprised fans with a performance during Carpenter's Coachella headlining set on Weekend Two, where they debuted their new duet, Bring Your Love. Most recently, she performed three songs from both Confessions on a Dance Floor and its upcoming sequel at Times Square in New York City.