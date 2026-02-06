Vijay must pay ₹1.5cr penalty for tax evasion: Madras HC

The Madras High Court has upheld a ₹1.5 crore penalty on actor-turned-politician Vijay for allegedly failing to disclose income of ₹15 crore during the 2015-16 financial year. The court ruled that the Income Tax Department's notice was issued within the prescribed time limit, allowing the penalty to stand. The case stems from income tax searches at Vijay's residence in September 2015.

Legal proceedings Court rules show cause notice issued within time limit The Madras High Court dismissed Vijay's writ petition challenging the Income Tax Department's order imposing a ₹1.5 crore penalty for non-disclosure of income in 2015-16. Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy delivered the verdict on Friday, ruling that the show cause notice issued by tax authorities was within the time limit prescribed under Section 263 of the Income Tax Act. The court found no procedural infirmity in its issuance and refrained from examining other aspects of the case, reported Live Law.

Appeal option Liberty granted to approach ITAT on other grounds While dismissing the plea, the bench granted Vijay the liberty to approach the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) to challenge the notice and penalty order on grounds other than limitation. The case had its roots in income tax searches at Vijay's residence in September 2015, followed by an assessment order in December 2017 and penalty proceedings under Section 271AAB(1) initiated in December 2018.

Advertisement

Judicial journey Vijay challenged assessment before Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Vijay challenged the assessment before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), who partly ruled in his favor. The department later appealed before the ITAT, which also partially upheld its stand, including on certain expenses linked to Vijay's fan association. Parallelly, penalty proceedings continued regarding the ₹15 crore surrendered during the search. In July 2019, a notice under Section 263 sought revision of the assessment, claiming that penalty proceedings had not been properly initiated.

Advertisement