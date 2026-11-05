Madras High Court bans piracy of 'Scene' ahead of release
The Madras High Court has stepped in to stop piracy of the upcoming Tamil film Scene, starring Suriya.
The court has banned any unauthorized recording, uploading, or streaming of the movie before its official release on November 6.
This move follows a copyright infringement suit from Zhagaram Studios LLP, which wants to protect its film from leaks and copyright violations.
Madras HC orders 'Scene' site blocks
To help keep Scene safe from illegal sharing, the court told Internet providers to block websites that could leak the film, just like they did with Jailer 2 earlier.
The goal is to make sure all the hard work and investment by Zhagaram Studios LLP on the film directed by Jithu Madhavan and also starring Nazriya Naseem and Naslen in important roles don't go to waste before fans get to see it in theaters.