Madras High Court clears 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' theatrical release

Bench says films cannot be blocked

Chief Justice S. A. Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan explained that just because elections are on, it doesn't mean movies can be blocked unless there's a legal challenge to their certification, which wasn't the case here.

They also pointed out that the Model Code of Conduct doesn't actually ban film releases during polls.

The judges plan to share a detailed order later, but for now, Dhurandhar 2 is good to go.