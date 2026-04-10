Madras High Court clears 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' theatrical release
The Madras High Court has allowed Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge to hit theaters in Tamil Nadu, even as elections are underway.
Some people wanted the film delayed, saying it might influence voters by highlighting the ruling party's achievements.
But the court said there's no legal reason to stop the release since it already got CBFC approval.
Bench says films cannot be blocked
Chief Justice S. A. Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan explained that just because elections are on, it doesn't mean movies can be blocked unless there's a legal challenge to their certification, which wasn't the case here.
They also pointed out that the Model Code of Conduct doesn't actually ban film releases during polls.
The judges plan to share a detailed order later, but for now, Dhurandhar 2 is good to go.