Madras High Court clears Suriya's 'Karuppu' citing fictional court setting
Entertainment
Suriya's new movie Karuppu just got the green light from the Madras High Court, despite a petition claiming it disrespects judges.
The court pointed out that the film is set in a totally fictional Seven Wells Court, not a real one, so there's no actual insult to the judiciary here.
Bench urges open mind on 'Karuppu'
The judges compared Karuppu's made-up world to R.K. Narayan's famous Malgudi and said movies should be judged with an open mind.
Since the film already passed CBFC review and doesn't target real courts, the bench emphasized that artistic expression deserves protection, even when cinema gets dramatic.