'Dhurandhar 2' to keep playing in TN: HC rejects plea
What's the story
The Madras High Court has dismissed two petitions seeking a stay on the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in Tamil Nadu. The petitions were filed by D Rakesh from Madurai, citing violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). However, the court ruled that no law prohibits film releases during MCC enforcement.
Legal proceedings
What is the law that a movie...: HC
The bench, comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, stated that Rakesh had not challenged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)'s certification of the film. "What is the law that a movie cannot be released when the Model Code of Conduct is in place?" asked the judges. "The CBFC has given a certificate. It is not challenged. Unless that is challenged, nothing can be done. The statutory body has permitted," said the high court.
Petition details
Rakesh claimed film violated spirit of MCC
Rakesh had claimed that Dhurandhar 2 violated the spirit of the MCC. He cited Chapter VII of the MCC guidelines, which warns against using public funds or official media for publicity that could influence voters. Rakesh argued that although this clause refers to the "public exchequer," its true intent is to prevent indirect political messaging through mass media during elections.
Film content
Film could influence voters, claims petitioner
Rakesh claimed that Dhurandhar 2 showcased the ruling party's achievements at the Center, especially in "counter-terrorism and money laundering," in a manner that could influence voters. He requested the court to restrain filmmakers Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and producer Jyoti Deshpande from screening the film across Tamil Nadu until vote counting on May 4. Another counsel for Rakesh alleged that the film indulged in "warmongering" and could incite tensions between India and Pakistan.