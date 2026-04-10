'Dhurandhar 2' to keep playing in TN: HC rejects plea

The Madras High Court has dismissed two petitions seeking a stay on the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in Tamil Nadu. The petitions were filed by D Rakesh from Madurai, citing violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). However, the court ruled that no law prohibits film releases during MCC enforcement.

Legal proceedings What is the law that a movie...: HC The bench, comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, stated that Rakesh had not challenged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)'s certification of the film. "What is the law that a movie cannot be released when the Model Code of Conduct is in place?" asked the judges. "The CBFC has given a certificate. It is not challenged. Unless that is challenged, nothing can be done. The statutory body has permitted," said the high court.

Petition details Rakesh claimed film violated spirit of MCC Rakesh had claimed that Dhurandhar 2 violated the spirit of the MCC. He cited Chapter VII of the MCC guidelines, which warns against using public funds or official media for publicity that could influence voters. Rakesh argued that although this clause refers to the "public exchequer," its true intent is to prevent indirect political messaging through mass media during elections.

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