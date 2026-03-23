Will 'Dhurandhar 2' get banned in Tamil Nadu?

The Madras High Court is set to hear an urgent plea seeking a ban on the Tamil release of Dhurandhar 2, citing potential violations of the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The film, which was released in Tamil on March 21, has been accused by advocate Sheela of promoting one-sided views that could influence voters.

Legal proceedings Court's stance on plea The Madras High Court, led by Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, has stated that the hearing on the plea will take place only after the writ petition is filed, a local portal said. The oral mention made by Sheela has been considered as an official lawsuit. The court's decision on whether to impose a ban on Dhurandhar 2 will be taken up during this hearing.

Election concerns Content of film violates Model Code of Conduct, claims plea The plea argues that the content of Dhurandhar 2 violates the Model Code of Conduct in force for the state election. The film, which features real-life events such as demonetization in 2014, has been labeled as "propaganda" by some netizens. Danish Iqbal, who plays Bade Sahab in the film, urged audiences to watch it as an entertainment piece and not a documentary.

Advertisement