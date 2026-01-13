Madras HC orders anti-piracy measures for Aamir Khan's 'Happy Patel'

In a bid to safeguard the upcoming Hindi film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos from piracy, the Madras High Court has issued an ad-interim anti-piracy order. The injunction, which comes just days ahead of the film's Friday, January 16 release, prohibits unauthorized transmission, communication, or distribution of the movie. Judge Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy's ruling aims to protect Aamir Khan Films's intellectual property and economic rights amid fears of potential leaks affecting box office performance and marketing momentum.

Legal proceedings Court's ruling highlights vulnerability of films to piracy The court's decision came after Aamir Khan Films filed a lawsuit against several internet service providers (ISPs), cable television companies, and other intermediaries, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The production company argued that unauthorized distribution before the film's release could cause "serious and irreversible injury" to its business prospects. The ruling underscores the vulnerability of films to piracy in today's digital age, where leaks can spread rapidly and are hard to control once they occur.

Unintended consequences Court's order may unintentionally impact legitimate businesses The court acknowledged that the wide-ranging relief sought could inadvertently affect the legitimate business activities of some respondents, such as ISPs and cable companies not directly involved in piracy. To address this concern, the injunction is subject to a condition that the producer compensates any respondent whose legitimate economic interests are adversely affected by the order. This aims to balance preventing unnecessary operational strain on intermediaries while safeguarding intellectual property rights.