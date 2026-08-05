Magistrate files 5 chargesheets against TV channel over 2017 leaks

The jurisdictional Magistrate filed chargesheets in the five cases against a TV channel for allegedly spilling confidential details from the 2017 actor assault case, despite a gag order.

The leak reportedly happened during an interview with one of the witnesses, and now the High Court is involved, especially since actor Dileep (had been acquitted of all charges by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court in 2025) asked for time to check on these cases.