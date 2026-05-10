'Mahanadhi - Sagotharigalin Kadhai' premieres on JioHotstar chronicling 4 sisters
Entertainment
The Tamil series Mahanadhi - Sagotharigalin Kadhai just dropped on JioHotstar.
It's all about four sisters, Ganga, Kaveri, Yamuna, and Narmadha, who stick together and face life's ups and downs after losing their dad.
The show dives into how they support each other through tough times, keeping their family bond strong.
Bennett Thambi drama gets 8.5/10 IMDb
Directed by Praveen Bennett and written by Priya Thambi, the series stars Lakshmi Priya as Kaveri and Swaminathan Anantharaman as Vijay.
Viewers are loving its heartfelt take on family—with an impressive 8.5/10 IMDb rating—and the cast's performances have been getting lots of praise too.