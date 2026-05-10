'Mahanadhi - Sagotharigalin Kadhai' premieres on JioHotstar chronicling 4 sisters Entertainment May 10, 2026

The Tamil series Mahanadhi - Sagotharigalin Kadhai just dropped on JioHotstar.

It's all about four sisters, Ganga, Kaveri, Yamuna, and Narmadha, who stick together and face life's ups and downs after losing their dad.

The show dives into how they support each other through tough times, keeping their family bond strong.