'Maharani 5': Huma Qureshi's Rani to return in February 2027

The promo opens with Rani Bharti paying tribute to her son Jai, who was brutally murdered. She recalls the 39 gunshot wounds on his body and vows to avenge his death, which becomes the driving force of Season 5.

Qureshi has promised that this season will be full of surprises for viewers with its unpredictable plot twists.

Maharani Season 5 will premiere in February on SonyLIV.