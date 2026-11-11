'Maharani 5': Huma Qureshi's Rani to return in February 2027
What's the story
SonyLIV has revealed the first look of Maharani Season 5, featuring Huma Qureshi reprising her role as Rani Bharti. The promo hints at a new chapter in Rani's political journey, with her seeking revenge for her son Jai's death. The makers wrote, "Kuch karz waqt ke saath nahi, hisaab ke saath utarte hain." "Rani Bharti is back, and this time, it's personal."
Plot details
Season 5 to focus on revenge saga
The promo opens with Rani Bharti paying tribute to her son Jai, who was brutally murdered. She recalls the 39 gunshot wounds on his body and vows to avenge his death, which becomes the driving force of Season 5.
Qureshi has promised that this season will be full of surprises for viewers with its unpredictable plot twists.
Maharani Season 5 will premiere in February on SonyLIV.
Recap
Here's what happened in the show
The popular show began with a storyline partly inspired by Lalu Prasad Yadav making his homemaker wife, Rabri Devi, his successor in the 1990s.
Season 2 was set in 1999 and was inspired by many real-life events and characters. The third season followed the same pattern, with Season 4 showing a tussle between Bihar CM Rani Bharti and the Prime Minister of India.